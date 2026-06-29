NFL Power Rankings: Top 4 AFC rosters after offseason programs in 2026

2. Houston Texans

Biggest roster strengths: EDGE, DBs, LB

Biggest roster weaknesses: OL, IDL

If the Houston Texans had a more proven offensive line, they probably would have easily been #1 on this list.

You can debate CJ Stroud all you want, but the Texans believe they have their franchise QB in place. While he obviously needs to prove he can return to the form we saw in 2023 when he was a rookie, Stroud has obviously helped the Texans become one of the most consistently feared teams in the AFC.

But everyone knows that has more to do with their defense at this point. Every level of the defense is outstanding for Houston. Even though IDL popped up on their roster weaknesses, they invested there with 2nd-round pick Kayden McDonald coming in from Ohio State.

Houston's overall roster is just so strong. They added David Montgomery this offseason to bolster the running back position. Their receivers are really solid, and Jayden Higgins is coming up as a solid #2 alongside Nico Collins.

This Texans team is going to be a consistent title contender, especially if Stroud takes the next step.

1. Denver Broncos

Biggest roster strengths: OL, DL, DBs

Biggest roster weaknesses: LB, TE

NFL teams don't just keep their bands together for the sake of continuity. The Denver Broncos have been rebuilding since Sean Payton came aboard in 2023, but the emergence of franchise QB Bo Nix has really expedited that rebuild.

The work of GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton cannot be overstated. They dug out of (at the time) the highest dead cap hit in NFL history when they said goodbye to Russell Wilson early in 2024. They have assembled a roster whose biggest weaknesses are at linebacker and tight end, where they have proven starters.

The Broncos returned a ridiculous 94 percent of their snaps from a year ago, a team that hosted the AFC Championship Game. And they added Jaylen Waddle to the mix.

Not even including the possibility of unknown players already in the program emerging, this Broncos team is poised for a deep run into the playoffs with the one element largely out of their control: Health.