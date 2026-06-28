2027 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions

There have been plenty of highly anticipated NFL Draft classes and prospects in recent history, but perhaps none more so than the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft class.

We saw six quarterbacks selected in the first 12 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft. We've seen quarterbacks come off the board with the top three picks overall as recently as 2021. The class of 2018 included all of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson in the first round.

There are plenty of lofty classes to look up to, but none has the league frantically making plans for the future quite like this incoming class. Here in the middle of the offseason, we're going to take a fresh look at the hypothetical future, making our latest 2027 NFL mock draft predictions for next year's first round.

Where will this year's star-studded class be playing on Sundays? (Note: This order is the reverse of Lou Scataglia's latest league-wide NFL Power Rankings)

2027 NFL Mock Draft: Arch Manning lands with Cardinals in all-new 1st-round predictions

1. Arizona Cardinals: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

The Arizona Cardinals will get a look this season at Carson Beck (in all likelihood), but anything in the realm of a Tyler Shough-like breakthrough for Beck would be a stunner. In this scenario, the Cardinals get the second-coming of the Manning-Harrison duo which once dominated with the Indianapolis Colts.

Arch Manning is a bit of a contested prospect, to say the least, but he's an elite talent in every regard at the quarterback position.

2. Cleveland Browns: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

The Cleveland Browns will get one last look this year at Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders before ultimately making another long-term decision at the quarterback position. This is a team that hasn't been simply living in quarterback purgatory for the past 25-plus years -- they've been in quarterback hell.

Especially after trading Myles Garrett, it appears as though the Browns are banking on the chance to take their next franchise signal caller in 2027.

3. Miami Dolphins: Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

The Miami Dolphins would definitely be in the quarterback market with this selection, but there will be some major questions around the NFL about whether or not Jeremiah Smith is truly the most valuable player in this entire draft class. Even though the Dolphins need a quarterback, they will have to determine whether or not the third-best QB on their board is worth passing on Jeremiah Smith.

And he might be, but not at this stage of the process.

4. Las Vegas Raiders: Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina

The Las Vegas Raiders addressed their primary need in the 2026 NFL Draft by taking Fernando Mendoza with the #1 overall pick. But people might be underestimating just how far away this team is in terms of their overall roster. There is a reason why they were trying to get as much as they could for Maxx Crosby, and why they still might.

The entire defensive front may need to be revamped, and getting South Carolina's explosive Dylan Stewart would be a fantastic start.