NFL Power Rankings: Top 5 running backs in the AFC heading into 2026

The running back position is not only en vogue in today's NFL, but the importance of having a top-tier running game overall has us feeling like it's 2005 again.

With NFL defenses going to so many two-high safety looks, the ability to consistently run the ball and force safeties back into the box has become a major weapon. We're seeing NFL teams pay contracts to star running backs that didn't seem possible just a handful of years ago, and we've gone from not having any running backs taken in the 1st round of the draft to having one taken 6th overall in 2025 and another taken 3rd overall in 2026.

As we approach the 2026 season, our newest NFL Power Rankings are going to take a look at the top 5 players at the running back position in the AFC based on their overall bodies of work thus far, as well as their projections for 2026.

NFL Power Rankings: Top 5 RBs in the AFC for the 2026 season

5. Ashton Jeanty, Raiders

There was a lot of tough sledding for Ashton Jeanty during his rookie season with the Raiders. He was the 6th overall pick in last year's draft, and after such a dominant career at Boise State, it's not tha far off to say that a lot of people expected him to sort of pick up where he left off at the college level once he got to the NFL.

Jeanty's three-down abilities make him one of the most interesting backs for 2026 around the NFL, especially with Klint Kubiak taking over as the head coach of the Raiders. If the play of the offensive line is improved for Vegas in 2026, Jeanty should be poised for a massive leap forward.

And that would be impressive considering he already put up 1,321 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns as a rookie.

4. De'Von Achane, Dolphins

If you grew up watching football in the 2000s, then De'Von Achane might remind you a lot of Jamaal Charles in his prime years with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He's not the biggest back in the league, but he's so fast, explosive, and dynamic in space that it feels like he's a threat to go the distance every time he touches the ball. To be able to average 5.7 yards per attempt in the NFL with 238 carries in a season is next-level stuff.

Achane is still only going to be 25 years old this season, he just got a big-money contract from the Dolphins, and it feels like he's just starting to scratch the surface of what he's capable of. He had 1,838 yards from scrimmage last season on just over 300 touches. The Dolphins obviously want to keep him fresh, but it's also going to be tempting to just keep giving him more and more work.

Even though Achane is only 5-foot-9 and 191 pounds, he only has 3 career fumbles to his name.