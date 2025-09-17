NFL power rankings: Updated AFC rankings approaching Week 3 action

The AFC has definitely seen some wild results thus far. Let's power rank the conference approaching Week 3. There only appears to be two legitimate contenders in the AFC through two weeks, but a lot can change.

With Joe Burrow set to miss a few months and the Kansas City Chiefs not being relevant, the AFC might end up being wide open when the playoffs roll around. Furthermore, there also appears to be a good chunk of flat-out bad teams in the conference as well.

It's early, but anything is on the table with the AFC right now. Let's power rank the conference as Week 3 quickly approaches.

Power ranking the AFC ahead of Week 3 in the 2025 NFL Season

16. Tennessee Titans (0-2)

Through two weeks, there isn't much to like with the Tennessee Titans, but some have said that rookie QB Cam Ward looks the part. It is way too early to tell, as we really won't know for sure until about halfway through his second season, so let's pump the brakes. Furthermore, are we sure this is the right coaching staff?

15. New York Jets (0-2)

The New York Jets are an awful football team, and their valiant Week 1 effort against the Pittsburgh Steelers was definitely an outlier. New York will struggle to win a few games this year and will be a staple this low in our power rankings.

14. Miami Dolphins (0-2)

One team hurdling toward being massive sellers at the NFL trade deadline in a month or so is the Miami Dolphins, a horrific football team. Two-straight losses to begin the year already has us wondering when the changes will begin.

Head coach Mike McDaniel appears to be on the hot seat, and GM Chris Grier could soon follow in his footsteps. The Dolphins aren't going to make the playoffs this year and absolutely must build for the future, so there could be many significant players on the roster available for trade.

13. Cleveland Browns (0-2)

The Browns have enough talent to hang around in most games, but they won't be able to close many out and are obviously building for 2026 and beyond.