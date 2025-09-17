NFL power rankings: Updated AFC rankings approaching Week 3 action

4. Indianapolis Colts (2-0)

You have to give credit where it's due - the Indianapolis Colts have looked a lot better than we thought, and specifically, Daniel Jones has looked like a franchise QB. The one issue I can potentially see with the Colts is this team being the 2025 version of the 2024 New Orleans Saints.

In 2024, the Saints started 2-0 and looked unbeatable, but their season collapsed in the following weeks. Given that Indy does have a similar setup, they could be in for the same demise. Daniel Jones is still Daniel Jones, and is Shane Steichen actually good enough as a head coach to keep this team in their winning ways?

3. Los Angeles Chargers (2-0)

Two great divisional wins for the LA Chargers has this team atop the AFC West and third in our AFC power rankings approaching Week 3. The Chargers have beaten the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders in Weeks 1 and 2. In Week 3, they host the Denver Broncos.

Two rock-solid wins like this might mean that the Chargers are due to drop a game to Denver, and when you consider the way in which the Broncos lost in Week 2, they are going to be desperate for a win. For now, though, LA is third in our power rankings.

2. Baltimore Ravens (1-1)

Getting back on track in Week 2, the Ravens are second in our power rankings and are too good to not win a ton of games this year. Given how the Pittsburgh Steelers look and the Cincinnati Bengals now without Joe Burrow, another AFC North title is coming for Baltimore.

Two wins to begin the season has the Buffalo Bills atop the AFC, and it's pretty clear that Buffalo is the top team in the conference right now. With the Chiefs not nearly as good as they've been and the Bengals now down and out, this could finally be the year for the Bills to make a run to the Super Bowl.