NFL Power Rankings: Updated AFC rankings as the title games approach

10. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals can field an elite offense, but the defense has been a massive issue, and the roster has never really been built all that well. Even when the Bengals made the Super Bowl back in 2021, that offensive line was the worst in the league.

9. Indianapolis Colts

After a red-hot 7-1 start in 2025, things went off the rails for the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts may have no choice but to run it back with Daniel Jones in 2026. If they can't get into the playoffs next year, I could see some major change taking place.

8. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens fired John Harbaugh and will soon bring in a new staff to try and get the most out of what's left of the prime Lamar Jackson years. The Ravens can win the AFC North in 2026 given how bad the rest of the division is.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin stepped down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers after nearly 20 seasons. Pittsburgh will have to not only ace this hire, but also get more serious about the QB position.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

Unless the Chargers get serious about fixing this offensive line in the offseason, they'll continue to go one-and-done in the playoffs, and it's really that simple.

5. Houston Texans

Is CJ Stroud... bad?

No, really, is CJ Stroud a bad quarterback? After a breakout rookie season in 2023, Stroud has been, at best, a top-20 quarterback. Year four is going to be massive for him, one way or another.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a great season given the circumstances and will be just fine in the long run, but with how good this team was, you wonder if a year two regression for Liam Coen is on the horizon.

3. Buffalo Bills

Losing in typical Buffalo Bills playoff fashion in the Divisional Round, the team moved on from Sean McDermott and will bring in a new staff to try and get over the hump with a superstar QB.

2. Denver Broncos

Bo Nix broke his ankle near the end of the overtime period in the Denver Broncos Divisional Round victory. It's clear that not only is Nix a very good, franchise QB, but also that the Broncos are far from fraudulent. This team is going to be a massive problem for years to come.

1. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are a win against a backup QB away from advancing to Super Bowl LX. It's hard to believe how quickly this team has turned things around, but that's what happens when the head coach and quarterback are great.