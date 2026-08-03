NFL Power Rankings: Updated AFC rankings as training camp chugs along

14. Miami Dolphins

There hasn't been a single game played since the Super Bowl, yet the Dolphins have risen a couple of spots on our AFC rankings. The more time you spend looking at all of these rosters, the more you dissect, the easier it is to see that the Dolphins might be able to put a little more together than the other bottom-dwelling teams in the AFC.

The thing you really have to like when you look at this Dolphins team on paper is the trench personnel on both sides of the ball. Even as rough as they had it at times last season, the Dolphins still ranked 4th in the NFL in yards per carry offensively.

The Dolphins undeniably have one of the biggest talent gaps in the NFLon their overall roster. This is a rebuilding team, but they have already identified plenty of building blocks on the offensive and defensive lines, they have one of the NFL's most explosive running backs in De'Von Achane, and it's going to be fascinating to see how this offense looks with Malik Willis running the point.

13. New York Jets

If you are looking for the NFL team with the best 3-5 year rebuilding plan, it might be the New York Jets.

Frankly, it might not really be close.

The Jets have been making tons of trades under general manager Darren Mougey, and while they still don't have their long-term QB of the future in place, they've thrown a ton of darts in the NFL Draft. They just made three picks in the 1st round of this year's draft, and they've got another trio of picks already on deck for 2027.

We'll have to see how Geno Smith looks in 2026, because the results were overwhelmingly rough when he was with the Raiders. If he can cut down on the sloppy ball security a bit, the Jets definitely have enough playmakers to make some noise offensively.

The move to re-sign Breece Hall was unexpected, but an exciting sign that this franchise believes it's moving in the right direction. And it's hard to disagree.