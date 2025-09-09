NFL power rankings: Updated AFC rankings following intense Week 1 action

The AFC definitely had some surprise finishes in Week 1. Let's power rank the conference as we turn the page to Week 2. There was some shock and awe last week, and it just goes to show you how much parity the NFL has and how good the AFC could become in 2025.

All of the young QB talent and innovative coaches could make this one of the most competitive conferences we've seen in quite some time, but it is still early. With 16 regular season games remaining, so much could change.

Now that Week 1 is officially in the books, we have our updated AFC power rankings as we slowly approach Week 2.

Updated AFC power rankings following Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season

16. Miami Dolphins (0-1)

The Miami Dolphins got flat-out embarrassed in Week 1, and it's not like the Indianapolis Colts are a special team or anything. This could be a brutally tough year for the Dolphins, and jobs might end up being lost. I get the sense that it's only a matter of time before WR Tyreek Hill gets traded. Miami is last in our power rankings.

15. Tennessee Titans (0-1)

A hard-fought effort from the Tennessee Titans still comes out to be a loss, and while Cam Ward looked good at times, he largely still looked like a rookie, so Tennessee still has a long ways to go.

14. Cleveland Browns (0-1)

The Cleveland Browns outplayed the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, but Cincy is known for slow start. The Browns do have the talent to remain in games, but they don't have the talent to close them out, if that makes sense.

13. New York Jets (0-1)

A high-scoring affair is not what I saw coming from the New York Jets' offense. A loss is a loss, but Justin Fields and the run game both looked quite good.