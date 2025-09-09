NFL power rankings: Updated AFC rankings following intense Week 1 action

8. Indianapolis Colts (1-0)

How about the Indianapolis Colts? It was a great debut for Daniel Jones, and it kind of proved why he won the job over Anthony Richardson. However, we still have to pump the brakes a bit, as the Colts are not a juggernaut, and the Miami Dolphins might truly be the worst team in the NFL. Jones and the Colts host the lethal Broncos' defense in Week 2, and Jones could be in for a rude awakening.

The Colts are likely going to slide down a few slots in our AFC power rankings as the season goes on, but their first Week 1 win in over a decade was about as good as fans could have possibly imagined.

7. Kansas City Chiefs (0-1)

Folks, the Kansas City Chiefs are going to struggle this year, and I do not use that word lightly. This team is missing notable talent on either side of the ball, and if this is the kind of defense their going to field, we might be talking about a team on the playoff bubble.

The offense doesn't have any game-breaking players and have not been able to throw the ball downfield in multiple seasons. I do not believe I am overreacting by ranking this team seventh, as they lost to the Chargers in Week 1 and would get torched by the Bills and Ravens.

6. Cincinnati Bengals (1-0)

The Cincinnati Bengals got outplayed in Week 1, but they still came away with a victory. The team's defense is still a problem, and it's going to be their undoing in 2025 if things go off the rails again. Cincy did make a huge stride by winning their opening game, though, as that's been a very tough thing for them to do in recent years. The Bengals are sixth in our AFC power rankings.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)

Aaron Rodgers was on fire for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, and if this is the Rodgers that Pittsburgh has for most of the season, this is a division-winning team, potentially. The gunslinger clearly wanted a revenge win over the Jets, and it took all over four touchdown passes for him to get it done. The Steelers are riding high and are fifth in our AFC power rankings.