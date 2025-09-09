NFL power rankings: Updated AFC rankings following intense Week 1 action

4. Denver Broncos (1-0)

The Denver Broncos might be fielding the best defense the NFL has seen in multiple years. They racked up six sacks and 12 QB hits against Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans and kept them out of the end zone. Denver's offense definitely struggled, but offense is the side of the ball that typically struggles more in Week 1 than the defense.

Denver's run game came alive a bit in the second half, and Bo Nix did make some plays when needed. The Broncos are going to be just fine and come in with a healthy no. 4 in our power rankings. This was their first Week 1 win since the 2021 NFL Season.

3. Los Angeles Chargers (1-0)

The LA Chargers had a statement win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 and have shot up a few spots in our AFC power rankings. If this is the Chargers team we get for most of the 2025 season, they could absolutely win the AFC West. Justin Herbert was slicing up the Chiefs secondary, and the defense simply made enough plays.

I do wonder how good this team can be given their lack of high-end roster talent, but there might only be a small handful of team more well-coached than LA. The Bolts are third in our power rankings.

2. Baltimore Ravens (0-1)

Another second-half collapse for the Baltimore Ravens really isn't all that surprising. It's a trouble thing that has been present with this franchise for years now. However, let's not overthink this - Baltimore is still one of the best teams in the NFL and don't really take a hit in our power rankings.

This team will be just fine as the season goes on, as Lamar Jackson is still Lamar Jackson, and they've got way too much talent to not win double-digit games.

1. Buffalo Bills (1-0)

Many people had the Buffalo Bills as the best team in the AFC coming into the season, and they didn't really give us a reason to change that after Week 1. An improbable comeback in Week 1 has Buffalo earning a very huge win over Baltimore, and this could end up having playoff seeding implications down the line. If both Buffalo and Baltimore won their divisions and finished with the same record, Buffalo would get the higher seed.