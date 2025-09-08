NFL Predictions: These quarterbacks are likely to be benched first in 2025

There are already a handful of QBs across the NFL who could be getting benched in the 2025 season. Let's dive into which QBs get benched first. Week 1 brought some surprise finishes, but for the most part, things went as they should have.

The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings close us out on Monday Night Football, and while there's been just one week of football, it's clear that a few QBs could be barreling toward getting benched at some point. It's a tough business, but that's how it goes sometimes.

Let's elaborate on this a bit and dive into a handful of quarterbacks who are likely getting benched first in the 2025 season.

These quarterbacks are surely getting benched first during the 2025 NFL Season

Russell Wilson, New York Giants

The fact that this had to be announced just goes to show you how short of a leash Russell Wilson has with the New York Giants, and he's played just one regular season game for them:

#Giants HC Brian Daboll said the intention is to start Russell Wilson at QB in Week 2 vs. the #Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/ROhaT5mP8F — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 8, 2025

The New York Giants had to have known this was coming given how sharp rookie QB Jaxson Dart looked in the preseason. Dart was shockingly elevated to the QB2 position when many thought he was simply going to remain as the QB3. It's setting up to be a sad ending to a Hall of Fame career for Russell Wilson.

He's now on his third team in as many seasons and is surely on his last straw in the NFL. If Wilson wants to continue playing, he'll likely have to settle for a backup role. Slowly approaching 40 years old, Russell Wilson's NFL career is coming to the most pathetic ending possible, and it would honestly be a shock if he was not the first starting QB to be sent to the bench. Who else is on the list?