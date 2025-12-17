NFL Power Rankings: Updated head coach hot seat rankings after Week 15

There are going to be head coaches across the NFL who get fired after the 2025 season. Head coach turnover is quite high in the NFL, as it's one of the hardest jobs in professional sports, and no NFL team is going to sustain success without a high-end coach.

We have seen both Brian Daboll and Brian Callahan fired this year, and while in-season coaching firings happen, the bulk of then happen after the season is over. With just three regular season games remaining, a few head coaches could be down to their final weeks on the job.

Let's dive into our updated head coach hot seat power rankings following Week 15.

Head coach hot seat power rankings following Week 15 action

5. Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals

Zac Taylor has now missed the playoffs three years in a row as the Cincinnati Bengals head coach. His time might be up, as the Bengals would be wise to turn to a defensive-minded coach who can invest into that side of the ball. With how good the offense is with Joe Burrow in the picture, the main priority this offseason should be defense. Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph might be a perfect fit for the Bengals if they move on from Taylor.

4. Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

It simply might be time for the Cleveland Browns to part with Kevin Stefanski. They had a couple of good seasons, but things have really fallen off the rails recently, and while Stefanski can surely succeed as a head coach under more normal circumstances, the Browns need some fresh blood. Stefanski did help lead this team into the playoffs and is someone who would land on his feet if he got fired.

3. Aaron Glenn, New York Jets

Aaron Glenn is in his first head coaching job with the New York Jets, and he has already had to fire Steve Wilks, the defensive coordinator. Glenn's Jets are atrocious, as the defense quite literally doesn't even have an interception this year. Usually with head coaches, you can tell pretty early on if they have 'it' or not, and Glenn most certainly does not.

2. Jonathan Gannon, Arizona Cardinals

Jonathan Gannon had the Arizona Cardinals off to a decent 2-0 start this year, but they have since gone 1-11 and have truly lost it all. Gannon won four games in his first year has the coach, and eight the following year, so this franchise was doing in the right direction, but that has not been the case this year. I do believe the Cards' front office and ownership certainly planned on giving Gannon 2026, but with how bad it's been this year, I could see the Cardinals moving on after three seasons.

1. Pete Carroll, Las Vegas Raiders

Tied for the worst record in the NFL at 2-12, the Pete Carroll-led Las Vegas Raiders have somehow been worse than they were in previous seasons. Just about nothing has worked for this team this year, and when they hired Carroll, it was largely thought that the veteran head coach would be able to stabilize things for a few years, but the complete opposite has happened. Carroll is in his mid-70s, so I do not get the sense that his leash is very long, and I do believe there is a chance that he simply retires this coming offseason.