NFL Power Rankings: Updated league rankings following blockbuster trades

22. Indianapolis Colts

Despite starting out 7-1 in the 2025 season, the Indianapolis Colts managed to win just one game the rest of the way, finishing 8-9. It was not crazy to think that the Colts could have earned the top seed in the AFC for the playoffs.

For the first half of that season, quarterback Daniel Jones was playing at a borderline-MVP level, the run game was working, and the defense was holding up its end of the bargain. Things just collapsed, especially after Jones tore his Achilles.

The Colts have become the prime example of what a 'mid' team looks like in the NFL - they're good for eight or nine wins a year, not nearly good enough to be a contender or a threat in the playoffs, but not nearly bad enough to be among the worst teams in the NFL.

This is actually the worst spot for a team to be in, as it's not clear which direction the franchise should go. The Colts should either be hoping that the 7-1 team comes out all year in 2026, or everything just falls off the rails, as that would prompt a much-needed rebuild.

21. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders won just five games during the 2025 season, and while the 2024 season was special, we're now approaching two years removed from that year. What could end up being the case here is that the Commanders finish with a win total in the middle of the past two seasons.

I would be shocked if this team did not improve on its 5-12 record from 2025, as the roster did get a lot better in free agency, but injury concerns could still linger for this team, and even after an active free agency period, the roster still doesn't feel all that special.