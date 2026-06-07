NFL Power Rankings: Updated league rankings following blockbuster trades

18. Carolina Panthers

In one of the more interesting seasons we have seen in recent NFL history, the Carolina Panthers went 8-9 in 2025, but did win the NFC South, and managed to give the Rams a ton of fits in the Wild Card Round.

It's hard to find a good spot for the Panthers, as the 2025 season was a notable improvement from prior seasons, but the entire operation was still rather average, including quarterback Bryce Young. Young played the best football of his career in 2025, but also didn't exactly establish himself as a franchise passer.

Given that this team still did go in the right direction, the 2026 season is going to tell us, one way or another, the true identity of this team. I don't believe it's crazy to think that another win improvement is on the table, but I struggle to find a spot on this roster where the Panthers can truly be threatening.

17. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs were an average team in 2025, even when Patrick Mahomes is healthy. The roster got worse this offseason, and there is no guarantee that Mahomes is going to be ready to roll for Week 1 of the 2026 campaign.

The Chiefs overpaid for Kenneth Walker III in free agency, and also saw three key secondary pieces in Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, and Bryan Cook exit the picture. Yes, the Chiefs traded McDuffie, but he was their best cornerback.

Leo Chenal, their most athletic linebacker, also left this offseason, and the wide receiver and tight end rooms are both still a major mess. What, exactly, did the Chiefs do this offseason that would make us believe they'll return to their winning ways?

I struggle to see how the Chiefs are going to accomplish this. They sit at No. 17 in our power rankings.