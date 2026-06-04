2026 NFL Predictions: 5 insanely bold season predictions as offseason rolls on

We are still months away from the start of the 2026 NFL Season, but the summer months should fly by. What we've seen this offseason has been a ton of high-end, aggressive moves. It's clearly turned into a bit of an arms race to emerge as the Super Bowl favorite.

A ton of big-name players have been traded and have signed with new teams in free agency, setting the stage for another insanely competitive season. The 2025 season definitely gave us a lot of surprises, and if this offseason is any indication, the 2026 campaign can be even more surprising.

As June gets underway, let's make a handful of insanely bold predictions for the upcoming season.

Making 5 insanely bold predictions for the 2026 NFL Season

Kansas City Chiefs miss the playoffs for the second year in a row

I am not high on the Kansas City Chiefs for this 2026 season. The same front office that got the team into this roster mess is the same front office that also made these offseason moves that people are hyping up.

The secondary got worse, as both Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie are now on the Los Angeles Rams. The defensive line is still a massive question mark on paper, and absolutely nothing of note was done at tight end or wide receiver.

But hey, the Chiefs did manage to overpay for Kenneth Walker III, a running back who isn't close to being a bell-cow, has limited receiving upside, and is bad in pass protection. And there is still the uncertainty with Patrick Mahomes' knee injury.

Sure, he might want to play come Week 1, but nothing has been decided as of yet. Overall, I get why some across the NFL landscape want to believe in the Chiefs, but even when Mahomes was healthy in 2025, this Chiefs team was, at best, a fringe-playoff squad.

It'll be another year of no playoffs for a team that made three Super Bowls in a row from 2022-2024.