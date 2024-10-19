NFL Power Rankings: Ranking best QB/WR duos approaching Week 7
The bulk of Week 7 is almost here, so let's roll out our power rankings of the best QB/WR duos in the NFL this year. There's been a ton of electric quarterback/wide receiver duos in the NFL thus far. We're rapidly approaching the halfway point of the season, so games are going to begin to mean more.
The NFL trade deadline is also right around the corner as well, and speaking of WRs, we've already seen Amari Cooper and Davante Adams get traded. So, let's keep the topic on WRs and power rank the best QB/WR duos in the NFL as we approach Week 7.
5. Sam Darnold/Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson has played in five games this season and has caught 26 passes for 450 yards and four touchdowns. He's catching just 60.5% of his targets, but I bet that he and Sam Darnold end up becoming a more efficient duo as the season wears on. If we're being honest, this duo is way more due to Jefferson, but Darnold is having a crazy season himself.
Jefferson may end up being a Hall of Fame wide receiver; he's certainly on that pace, so I expect he and Darnold are going to connect for a ton of production this year, and if the Vikings can continue staying atop the NFC, their games are going to become more meaningful, so that will surely pave the way for Darnold to be targeting Jefferson more.
4. Jordan Love/Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers
Emerging before our very eyes, Jayden Reed of the Green Bay Packers is turning into a no. 1 wide receiver in 2024. Jordan Love, his QB, has thrown 12 touchdown passes in four games. Reed has caught 27 passes for 442 yards and three touchdowns this year. He's averaging a healthy 16.4 yards per catch as well.
With Jordan Love and Jayden Reed still in their mid-20s, this duo could become a staple atop the NFL for years to come. The Packers are just cooking on both sides of the ball.
3. CJ Stroud/Nico Collins, Houston Texans
Nico Collins is going to be out for a bit of time because of his hamstring injury, so his production will take a dip because of that, but that doesn't mean he and CJ Stroud haven't been one of the best duos in the NFL this season.
In five games together thus far, the duo has come together for 32 receptions, 567 yards, 17.7 yards per reception, and three TD catches. Collins had caught 71.1% of his targets through five games and did ink a lucrative extension next offseason.
It'll be interesting to see if Stefon Diggs can turn back the block a bit for CJ Stroud as Collins gets healthy.
2. Joe Burrow/Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Ja'Marr Chase is second in the NFL with 565 receiving yards and is tied for first in the league with five receiving touchdowns. He's catching 81% of his targets and is just slamming the door shut on any doubt that he is deserving of a contract extension from the Cincinnati Bengals.
Chase and Joe Burrow may have to do the heavy-lifting this year if the Bengals' defense can't find their footing. They're 2-4 on the season and it's not because of their offense. Burrow and Chase are again one of the best duos in the NFL.
1. Baker Mayfield/Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chris Godwin is having the best year for a WR you aren't talking about enough. He leads the NFL with 43 receptions and has caught 81.1% of his targets. He's also got 511 yards and five touchdowns.
There just isn't any QB/WR duo in the NFL more prolific that Baker Mayfield and Godwin. Mayfield also leads the NFL with 15 touchdown passes, and with Godwin set to be a free agent next offseason, some team is going to cut him quite the check.