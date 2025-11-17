NFL Power Rankings: Updated MVP stepladder rankings after Week 11

There is a favorite, in my opinion, but the MVP race as a whole does feel pretty open and barren. I am not sure there are more than a handful of legitimate MVP candidates at this point, and I am not sure there will be someone else emerging anytime soon.

We are still early enough in the season for there to be a newer face popping up of a certain team goes on a run, but for the most part, the favorites should remain so for the duration of the regular season. There also aren't many truly elite teams in the NFL this year, as the parity is at an all-time high.

Let's dive into our updated MVP stepladder power rankings as Week 11 of the 2025 NFL Season comes to an end.

Updated MVP stepladder power rankings following wild Week 11 action

4. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen probably thrust himself back into the MVP race with a six-touchdown performance in a Week 11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Allen did throw two interceptions, but he had six touchdowns in a single game, which is flat-out wild.

Allen and the Bills haven't been quite as good this year as they were in 2024, a year that Allen did win the MVP. I personally thought that last year's MVP should have gone to Lamar Jackson, but I am not an MVP voter.

Josh Allen should remain in most MVP races for years to come, as he's an elite, dual-threat quarterback and truly special. Buffalo, though, hasn't been able to get over the hump in the postseason, and that defense is a huge concern.

Allen will have to hope his defense can buckle-down a bit, as he could string together some high-end performance and become a more likely candidate to win the award, which would be his second in a row. Allen is no. 4 in our MVP power rankings.