NFL Power Rankings: Updated MVP stepladder rankings after Week 11

3. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts were on the bye in Week 11, but that does not mean we forgot just how amazing Taylor has been this year. He is on pace for one of the most prolific rushing seasons in the history of the NFL, and if that does end up coming true, Taylor would at least receive a good bit of MVP voting.

He already has 1,139 rushing yards and 15 rushing scores, but he's done this in just 10 games and does have a year's worth of production with seven games remaining. He leads the NFL yards, touchdowns, yards per attempt, and yards per game.

Jonathan Taylor is a legitimate MVP candidate this year, period.

2. Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots win their eighth game in a row, as they defeated the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football, and it was another stellar game from Maye, who continues his insane second-year breakout campaign. You would love to see Maye take fewer sacks, but that is going to be fixed as he gets deeper into his NFL career.

Maye can make most, if not every single throw on the field and can make plays with his legs. If the Pats were to earn the no. 1 overall seed in the AFC playoffs, Maye would get a ton of MVP votes, and it does not feel like he is going to regress or anything.

It also helps his case that the defense is playing extremely well, so this is one of the more complete teams in the league.

1. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Guys, Matthew Stafford is insane. He has 27 touchdowns on the season against just two interceptions and is honestly becoming a huge favorite for the MVP. He's thrown for 2,557 yards as well and has a stellar 112.7 passer rating.

He's been sacked just 14 times and is averaging a healthy 255.7 yards per game. Simply put, Matthew Stafford is an elite QB and is playing his best football. The LA Rams are 8-2 on the season and are probably the best team in the NFL. It would be impossible to give the MVP to someone other than Stafford at this point.