NFL Power Rankings: Updated NFC East rankings after Giants get John Harbaugh

2. New York Giants

All of a sudden, I am very high on the New York Giants for 2026. Hiring John Harbaugh is a great move - the Giants now bring in a proven head coach, and it's not like this team doesn't have talent. The odds of a Jaxson Dart breakout in year two just got a lot bigger, and the defense is pretty much set up front.

I would not be shocked, at all, if Dart soon emerged as the best QB in the division and the Giants flirted with 10 or 11 wins. John Harbaugh has worked with a young QB before and is going to put together a strong staff that knows how to get the most out of these players.

Sure, the work hasn't even begun yet, but it's hard to not be optimistic about this team after bringing in Harbaugh.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

There are multiple other divisions the Philadelphia Eagles would have not finished first place in. This team just was not at all a major threat during the regular season, and the shortcomings on offense were once again exposed in the playoffs.

The Eagles are a funny team - they seem to either go one-and-done in the playoffs or make the Super Bowl, and I guess if the pattern holds into 2026, they will indeed make the Super Bowl. This team has two notable issues at head coach and quarterback - many have questioned what Nick Sirianni brings to the table as a head coach, as he doesn't call plays and can't seem to make consistent offensive coordinator hires.

Additionally, Jalen Hurts is a very limited quarterback unless he has a whiz of an OC catering to his strengths and hiding his weaknesses. Philly, for now, is no. 1 in our NFC East power rankings, but this team can absolutely not win the division in 2026.