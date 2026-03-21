NFL Power Rankings: Updated NFC North rankings show that it's anyone's division

During the 2025 season, all four teams in the NFC North won at least nine games, but none of them won more than 11. This was the closest division finish in the league, and we could see more of the same in 2026.

From top to bottom, each team does have another case to finish with a winning record, and there is a case for all four teams to win the division, too. The NFL is obviously in a seven-team playoff format, so it is possible for an entire division to get into the postseason.

Let's power-rank the NFC North now that the primary waves of free agency are over.

Updated NFC North power rankings after Free Agency Frenzy

4. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings adding Kyler Murray is a great move, and Murray should earn the starting quarterback job. Very quietly, the Vikings ended up with nine wins in 2025 despite having some of the worst quarterback play in the league.

Now, yes, this team did have to shave off a lot of roster talent for cap purposes, but Murray being even just average will be plenty enough for this team to reach 9 or 10 wins in 2026. That could be enough to secure a Wild Card spot, but with how unknown the quarterback position still is, the Vikings are last in our power rankings.

3. Green Bay Packers

Limping into the playoffs last year, the Green Bay Packers just have not been able to hit that top tier of being one of the best teams in the NFC, but most of us always kind of feel like they do have what it takes. Simply put, as they are currently constructed with the coaching staff and roster, the Packers may never take a leap beyond what we've seen them do the past few seasons.

Green Bay should again hover around that 9-11 win mark. What has this team done to suggest they can win more games than that?

2. Chicago Bears

I am not 100 percent sold on the Chicago Bears being able to build on what they did in 2025 this coming season. Chicago finished 11-6 but did struggle to stop the run and rush the passer. I am not sure this team improved in either category this offseason.

Chicago may not have a big margin for error in 2026, and what we also saw that could be a slight concern is Caleb Williams' completion percentage falling below 60 percent. In 2026, not only does the defense need to make a sizeable jump forward, but Williams simply has to put everything together, especially getting that completion percentage up. For now, the Bears fall to second in our power rankings.

1. Detroit Lions

From top to bottom, the Detroit Lions are and should be the most complete team in the NFC North. The Lions got off to another solid start this past season but did collapse down the stretch. Much of that was due to injuries and a largely bad defense.

Simply put, the Lions staying rather healthy overall is going to help them get back to the top of the NFC North. This team has won the division recently, has the best roster, and also may have the best quarterback as well.

I do believe what we saw in 2025 was an outlier and not a true regression. Expect the Lions to bounce back this season.