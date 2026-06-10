NFL Power Rankings: Updated NFC QB rankings as OTAs continue

14. Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Although he doesn't have a high ceiling, Jacoby Brissett has proven -- on a number of occasions at this point in his NFL career -- that he has a rather high floor.

Brissett quietly threw 23 touchdown passes last season for the Cardinals, compared to just 8 interceptions. Considering he wasn't even the starter for the whole season, those are pretty good numbers overall, even if the Cardinals were terrible as a team last season.

There's a new head coach in town with Mike LaFleur coming over from the Rams, and he's got a lot of weapons to work with. An upgraded offensive scheme, a revamped running game, and progression from the receivers could help Brissett have a much better year than anyone is anticipating right now.

13. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

Jaxson Dart proved last season that he was worth the 1st-round investment the Giants made in him, but he also proved that he's one of the most reckless quarterbacks in the NFL.

There's an element of trustworthiness missing from Dart's overall game that makes it tough to rank him on a list like this. You would be lying if you said the flashes Dart showed last season weren't impressive -- they were.

And what makes Dart even more intriguing is that he looks like he could be one of the more dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks in the entire NFC. But that reckless style of play, leading to possible concussions and lack of availability, is something the Giants are going to have to coach out of him. He had 15 passing touchdowns and 9 rushing touchdowns in just 14 games last season.