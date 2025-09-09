NFL Power Rankings: Updated NFC rankings after wild Week 1 action

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As underwhelming as their Week 1 victory may have been, the Buccaneers discovered yet another game-changing weapon in the passing game with Emeka Egbuka scoring a pair of touchdowns. It's amazing how the NFL will overthink guys, letting a great receiver prospect like that fall to the 19th overall pick.

Baker Mayfield threw three touchdowns in the Bucs' comeback win against the Falcons, giving them a nice divisional advantage to start the year. Even if that game was closer than it should have been based on where the Bucs' roster is at vs. the Falcons, this is a team that's going to be in the mix for the NFC all year long.

3. Washington Commanders

Talk about a GM pulling the right strings in the offseason, we saw some of the new additions for the Commanders and general manager Adam Peters paying dividends immediately. Left tackle Laremy Tunsil was great and Deebo Samuel put on a vintage performance as the Commanders coasted to an easy win over the Giants.

Jayden Daniels accounted for just over 300 yards of offense, and this Commanders team shut down Russell Wilson and the Giants. We'll see if they can hold up defenisvely against better offensive operations, but this was a great sign for the Commanders being back in the thick of the NFC title race for the 2025 season.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles' season got off to a rocky start as Jalen Carter spit on Dak Prescott and got kicked out of the game. That was followed up by the Cowboys marching right down the field on Vic Fangio's defense for an easy score. And let's be fair here -- the Eagles got lucky with CeeDee Lamb dropping some passes and making plays he would usually make.

With that said, Jalen Hurts calmly led his team back into the game and to a 1-0 record. While Hurts might not have been slinging the ball all around the yard, he set his team up for success and the Eagles look like they're going to be able to ride Saquon Barkley all season long...again.

1. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers could not have asked for a more picture-perfect start to the season. Just about everyone on the team played a good game as the Packers dominated the Detroit Lions. The only reason the final score appeared as close as it did was because the Lions got a garbage-time touchdown.

Micah Parsons made his presence felt. Jordan Love was efficient. Josh Jacobs did what Josh Jacobs does. The Packers got a variety of playmakers involved. They dominated a division rival. This was a great sign that the Parsons blockbuster has put this team over the top in the NFC.

