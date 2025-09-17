NFL Power Rankings: Updated NFC rankings ahead of exciting Week 3

4. Detroit Lions

Maybe they were buying all the offseason negativity, or maybe they just ran into a buzzsaw in Week 1. Whatever the case, the Detroit Lions found their mojo in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, dropping 52 points on their division rivals and looking elite doing it.

The Lions have officially jumped back into the conversation of the NFC's elite after that performance against the Bears, but questions about the coordinators on both sides of the ball won't be answered definitively in just two games.

3. Los Angeles Rams

Just like a lot of offenses, we saw the Rams struggle to a win in Week 1. That wasn't the case in Week 2 as they put up 33 points against the Titans and now have a marquee matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3.

We've said it all offseason, but a healthy Matthew Stafford has the Rams in obvious title contention this year. Davante Adams had his first 100-yard game with the Rams, who got contributions from all their stars in Week 2. They'll need those guys to step up to beat a tough Eagles team.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

I don't love the idea of knocking the Eagles down a spot without losing a game, especially after going on the road to Kansas City and gutting out a tough win. The Eagles have looked strong to start this season, and they can beat you in a number of different ways.

After having had some time to chew on it, I don't know that they've been the most impressive NFC team through the first two weeks. That doesn't mean they aren't going to end up the best team in the conference, but another team is taking the top spot as of now.

1. Green Bay Packers

To open the season against the Detroit Lions with a dominating win and follow that up on a short week with another dominating win against the Washington Commanders?

Nobody has been more impressive in the NFC through two weeks than the Green Bay Packers. Very few teams around the league are playing the level of complementary football we're seeing from Green Bay, and they look like they are poised for a Super Bowl run at this rate. A road game against the Browns presents an early trap opportunity for Matt LaFleur and his guys, but they should pass that test with flying colors.