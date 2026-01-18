2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with massive trades

The 2026 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, as the college footbal lseason is about over, and the NFL season only has a few more games left. The one thing that has developed in recent weeks with the 2026 class is the amount of quarterbacks that opted to head back to school.

And, once again, it seems like next year's quarterback class is going to be better. Overall, though, the top-end talent of the 2026 class just isn't that great, so we could see some crazy scenarios developing when April rolls around, as teams might be more aggressive in trying to trade up, or even more aggressive in parting with capital before the draft for immediate impact players.

Let's get into our longest mock draft thus far for 2026, a three-round mock that contains some major trades.

Draft order taken from the standings before the Divisional Round began.

Updated 3 round 2026 NFL Mock Draft with notable QB movement

1. Las Vegas Raiders - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

You can lock this pick in, and I bet the Raiders organization has done this already. Until Las Vegas gets serious about the QB position, they'll continue to circle the drain in the AFC. While the rest of the roster is bad, at best, Mendoza could help a ton of other issues disappear overnight, as that's the impact of finding a franchise quarterback in the NFL.

Mendoza at pick one is the only option.

2. New York Jets - Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

With Dante Moore headed back to school, the New York Jets could look to the defensive side of the ball and take Arvell Reese, who is an immediate impact player and brings some needed juice to the Jets defensive front, a unit that did not register a single interception in 2025, which is hard to believe.