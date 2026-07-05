NFL Power Rankings: Updated quarterback/head coach duo rankings for 2026

The foot stays on the gas in the offseason here, as we have yet another thorough power rankings ready to roll. We're rapidly approaching training camps beginning across the NFL, and training camps starting is almost an unofficial 'start' to the regular season, if you think about it.

The preseason action starts shortly after camps begin, and soon enough, September rolls around. We've squeezed out about as many NFL power rankings as we can in the offseason, but we're not quite done yet, this time, giving an updated look at the best quarterback-head coach duos across the league.

We'll use the success of each duo in 2025 and their total body of work as the main basis for these rankings.

Ranking the best quarterback-head coach duos as training camp looms

12. Justin Herbert & Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers

The one thing that the Los Angeles Chargers should be able to take with them for the long-term is that the duo of Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh appears to be a very, very high-floor duo. The Chargers have won 11 games in each of the last two regular seasons, finishing second in the AFC West each time.

The Chargers, in both years, have also gotten throttled in the Wild Card Round, and Herbert himself is now 0-3 in the playoffs with three forgettable performances. If nothing else, the Chargers should seemingly always be viewed as a double-digit win team. Harbaugh wins wherever he goes as a head coach, and Herbert is plenty good enough to keep the ship from sinking.

This does make us wonder if the duo can eventually lead the team on a Super Bowl run. As of now, that does not appear to be possible.

11. Joe Brady & Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

You might wonder why I have this duo so high given that Joe Brady is in his first year as the Buffalo Bills head coach, but Josh Allen does carry much of the weight here. The Bills have won double-digit games each year since 2019, also winning the NFC East from the 2020-2024 seasons.

Unless Brady is an all-time bad head coach, Buffalo is going to be just fine, and making this switch from former coach Sean McDermott to Brady could end up being what this team was missing from a Super Bowl run. As we have al seen, Buffalo has suffered a plethora of playoff hearbreaks over the years. While that could be Allen's fault, the Bills obviously aren't going to move on from him and instead made the switch off McDermott.

Being a head coach in the NFL is a tough job, so Brady does have his work cut out for him despite inheriting an Allen-led team.