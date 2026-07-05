NFL Power Rankings: Updated quarterback/head coach duo rankings for 2026

4. Jared Goff & Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff and Dan Campbell come in at No. 4 in our updated power rankings, having steered the Detroit Lions in the right direction over the past four seasons. Since 2022, the Lions have never finished with a losing record and did win 27 regular season games across the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

It didn't start off this well, though, as the Lions won just 3 games in Campbell's first season back in 2021. In total with the Lions, Campbell owns a 48-36-1 record as head coach with two division titles and two playoff appearances.

3. Sam Darnold & Mike Macdonald, Seattle Seahawks

Before the season, there may not have been many believers that Sam Darnold and Mike Macdonald could have did what they did this offseason. Winners of the Super Bowl this year, Darnold displayed an elite ability as a downfield thrower, and Macdonald won four more games as head coach than in his first year, when the Seattle Seahawks finished 10-7 and actually ended the year as the only double-digit win team to not make the playoffs.

Darnold did turn the ball over 20 times in 2025, which is a concern, but he has won 28 games the past two regular seasons, and Macdonald has already made a major mark as a head coach in just two seasons on the job.

2. Patrick Mahomes & Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

Both Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid will be in the Hall of Fame one day. The duo won three Super Bowls, coming in 2019, 2022, and 2023, and having gotten there in 2020 and 2024. The Chiefs shockingly only won six games this past season, so both Mahomes and Reid 'declined' in that regard, but we can't just bury them in these rankings.

For years, nearly a decade at this point, Mahomes and Reid, working together, have turned the Chiefs into one of the most decorated franchises in the history of the league.

1. Matthew Stafford & Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

The duo of Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay come in at No. 1 in our power rankings, as both were at the top of their game in 2025 and were plenty good enough to win it all. The Los Angeles Rams defense did struggle down the stretch in 2025, but it wasn't anything that Stafford and McVay did, obviously.

Stafford won the MVP, and McVay again proved why he's a top-2 head coach in the league. Back in 2021, in their first year together, the Rams won it all, and with the moves this team made in the offseason, Los Angeles has been looked at as a Super Bowl favorite for the 2026 season.

How did we do with our rankings? Where did we go wrong?