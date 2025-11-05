NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Updated rankings after wild trade deadline

24. Atlanta Falcons (3-5)

It's a shame with the Atlanta Falcons, as this team does have considerable roster talent, but the coaching is simply not good enough, and this team could clean house following the 2025 NFL Season. Atlanta is one of the more disappointing teams this year by a mile.

23. New York Giants (2-7)

The Jaxson Dart era has gotten off to an interesting start, as he's played quite well and honestly might be something worthwhile, but the Giants are poorly-coached and aren't going to win many more games. Unless a major change comes, it would not shock me to see Brian Daboll getting fired.

22. Arizona Cardinals (3-5)

Jacoby Brissett should remain the Arizona Cardinals' starting QB for the rest of the season, as this team is playing well with him under center. Kyler Murray probably gets traded in the offseason.

21. Houston Texans (3-5)

The Houston Texans lost to the Denver Broncos in Week 9 and were unable to even-up their record. It'll be an uphill battle for this team to get back into the playoff picture.

20. Minnesota Vikings (4-4)

Even though the Minnesota Vikings won in Week 9, this team still has a massive question mark at the QB position, so let's not pretend that all of their questions just got answered. The Vikings are a fine team but still have much to prove.

19. Carolina Panthers (5-4)

A walk-off win against the Green Bay Packers has to have the Carolina Panthers feeling good, but we definitely need to see more from QB Bryce Young. He hasn't really broken out yet, and he might not ever...

18. Los Angeles Chargers (6-3)

The Los Angeles Chargers are now down Joe Alt for the rest of the season and have been without Rashawn Slater. I do not envision this team being able to close the deal down the stretch. Them missing the playoffs entirely would not shock me, honestly.

17. Kansas City Chiefs (5-4)

A shaky loss to the Buffalo Bills drops the Kansas City Chiefs to 5-4, and I am tired of people thinking these are the Chiefs of old. They're 5-4 for a reason, and are also 0-4 in one-score games...