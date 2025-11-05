NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Updated rankings after wild trade deadline

8. Buffalo Bills (6-2)

The Buffalo Bills again beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the regular season, but they tend to not beat them when the playoffs roll around. I will say this, though, both Buffalo and KC are each not leading their divisions at the moment, so that's a thing...

7. Philadelphia Eagles (6-2)

On their bye in Week 9, the Eagles won two games in a row after losing two in a row. Jalen Hurts has taken care of the ball well this year, and they did add some players on defense to take that unit to the next level. Philly will be just fine.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2)

Another 6-2 team in the NFC, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are led by a top-tier QB in Baker Mayfield and could again win the NFC South, which would again guarantee them a top-4 seed in the NFC and a home playoff game. Tampa could make a deep run this year.

5. New England Patriots (7-2)

Winners of six games in a row, the New England Patriots are powered by second-year QB Drake Maye and are beating up on their ultra-soft schedule, which is what they should be doing. I am not sure how far this team can go given their low-quality of wins, but you don't get to a 7-2 record without being a good, well-coached team.

4. Denver Broncos (7-2)

Speaking of six-game winning streaks in the AFC, the Denver Broncos have notched a ton of comeback wins and are just magicians when the fourth quarter rolls around. The Broncos have to figure out how to play a bit better in the first three quarters, though.

3. Indianapolis Colts (7-2)

Adding Sauce Gardner is great work by GM Chris Ballard, and this move really does give Indy a top-5 roster in the NFL and sends a message to the rest of the AFC.

2. Seattle Seahawks (6-2)

A blowout win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football proved to all of us that this team is for real, and they added WR Rashid Shaheed at the deadline, a field-stretching WR that reunites with Klint Kubiak.

1. Los Angeles Rams (6-2)

The best team in the NFL right now, though, is the Los Angeles Rams. Matthew Stafford should be viewed as the MVP right now, and there might not be a better head coach in this league than Sean McVay.