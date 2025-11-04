Colts' Sauce Gardner trade thrusts team into Super Bowl contention

The Indianapolis Colts are 7-2 and are tied with the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots for the best record in the NFL. They did lose in Week 9 in ugly fashion to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Indy is still atop the AFC South and are likely not only winning that division, but landing one of the top two seeds in the playoffs.

For years, this team struggled at the QB position, as GM Chris Ballard was simply unable to find a long-term solution to replace Andrew Luck, who retired out of nowhere about six years ago. Well, Daniel Jones has turned out to be a great move for them, and he seems to be heading toward signing a long-term extension with the team.

However, Indy's roster is not perfect, as they have struggled on the backend of the defense all season now. Well, on Tuesday, the Colts pulled off a major trade and cemented their Super Bowl aspirations.

Colts send two first-round picks to the Jets for Sauce Gardner

Sauce Gardner is a top-5 cornerback in the NFL and is someone who fits the Colts' defense like a glove:

BREAKING: Jets are trading CB Sauce Gardner to the Colts. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/MRT06JrHze — NFL (@NFL) November 4, 2025

Gardner has just inked an extension with the Jets not too long ago, and there was really no indication that New York was shopping Gardner. They were obviously offered a trade package they could not refuse, as Gardner now goes to one of the best teams in the NFL after being on one of the worst, which has to feel good.

For the Colts, they just sent a message to the rest of the NFL and the AFC that they are indeed making a run at this thing. This is what teams do when they believe - they go out and make a major move. Indy addressed a huge position of need with this trade and have a top CB under contract for years to come.