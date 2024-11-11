NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 10
12. Arizona Cardinals (6-4)
I tried to tell you all! I tried! The Arizona Cardinals beat the pulp out of the New York Jets in Week 10 and are now 6-4 on the season. Yes, the Cardinals are 6-4. They’re figuring it out with second-year head coach Jonathon Gannon, and I do not think it’s outrageous to suggest that Kyler Murray may fetch some MVP votes this season.
The Cards lead the NFC West and might just be good enough to win the division this season. It’s been an amazing turnaround for a team that won just four games in 2023. The Cardinals obviously need some more help on defense and perhaps another starter along the offensive line, but we may be getting to a point where this team is a Super Bowl dark-horse club as we enter 2025.
Yes, this team could be that good. It’s nice to see Kyler Murray playing this well and the Cards getting back on the right track.
11. Minnesota Vikings (7-2)
The Minnesota Vikings won the ugliest game of the weekend and improve to 7-2 on the 2024 NFL Season. Depending on what happens on Sunday Night Football, the Vikings and Detroit Lions may closeout Week 10 with the same 7-2 record.
It is interesting to see that the Vikes are still hanging around with Sam Darnold at QB. I think it’s become clear in recent weeks why Darnold has not developed into a franchise QB with any team, but he could be playing himself into a bridge QB role for another team next offseason.
Minnesota took JJ McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and they could trot him out there in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season. The Vikings are quite close and I’ll be following them closely to see just how far they could go when the postseason rolls around.