NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best head coaching jobs entering Week 10
There have been some outstanding head coaching jobs in the NFL this year. Let's power rank the best approaching Week 10. Man, some head coaches have hit a grand slam this year. Others have already gotten fired, like Dennis Allen of the New Orleans Saints.
We've power ranked the best head coaching jobs in the NFL this year, and we're back with our latest ranking as we hit Week 10. The Coach of the Year race may feature a plethora of head coaches. You could probably make the argument that six or seven different coaches are currently deserving of that award.
NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best head coaching jobs entering Week 10
Honorable Mentions, Andy Reid, Mike Tomlin, Raheem Morris
5. Sean Payton, Denver Broncos
Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos got a ton of hate for taking Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was the sixth and final QB taken in the first round, and all Bo Nix has done is total 13 total touchdowns through nine games and help the Broncos get out to a 5-4 start. They are also currently in a playoff spot.
Sean Payton is a first-ballot Hall of Fame head coach, and it's odd that people were doubting him in the first place. Denver is obviously not making a deep playoff run this year, but they won eight games in 2023 and got better this past offseason.
They are 5-4 and probably have another four wins remaining on their schedule this season. Payton has done a great job at developing his rookie QB and typically always putting his team in a spot to win.
4. Jonathan Gannon, Arizona Cardinals
Did anyone see this coming? I did! The Arizona Cardinals are now 5-4 on the season and lead the NFC West. They have already surpassed their 2023 win total, a year where they won four games. I told you guys that the Cardinals would be better than expected in 2024, and here we are. The team is clearly not a contender, as their defense is most definitely still needing some reinforcements.
However, this team is trending in the right direction and could be a massive breakout team in 2025. Kyler Murray is playing his tail off and the Cardinals are overall a solid football team. Jonathan Gannon deserves a lot of credit for the coaching job he's done in 2024.
3. Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings
Did anyone thing the Minnesota Vikings would be 6-2 with Sam Darnold as their starting QB? Kevin O'Connell is doing a marvelous job, and it's clear just how much coaching matters, especially for the QB. I'm not sure the Vikings will win the NFC North or go on a deep playoff run, but they're in a great position to perhaps win 10 or 11 games and at least clinch one of the top Wild Card spots.
Kevin O'Connell is probably going to be able to develop JJ McCarthy whenever they insert him into the lineup. That may come as early as 2025.
2. Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions
The 7-1 Detroit Lions are the best team in football in my opinion, and Dan Campbell is again coaching his tail off. The team hasn't skipped a beat since losing Aidan Hutchinson a few weeks ago, and I struggle to find a better team in the NFL. The Lions are insanely explosive and are finally figuring things out on defense.
It'd honestly be a bit of a disappointment if Detroit didn't make the Super Bowl this season, and that's a huge testament that the culture Campbell has built and the roster construction by General Manager Brad Holmes.
1. Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders are 7-2, lead their division, and are doing it with a new head coach and a rookie QB. This has been a marvelous head coaching job by Dan Quinn, who was previously the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys and head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. He's got the Commanders in a perfect position to make the playoffs.
Their ceiling with a rookie QB is definitely lower, but that does not take away from just how outstanding this head coaching job has been. Dan Quinn is clearly someone that players love to play for. Hats off to Quinn, his staff, and the team thus far. Can they keep this up down the stretch?