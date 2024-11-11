NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 10
10. San Francisco 49ers (5-4)
Don’t look now, but the San Francisco 49ers are now 5-4 on the 2024 NFL Season and are still very much alive in the NFC West, which is led by the Arizona Cardinals. The 49ers got Christian McCaffrey back in Week 10 and won on a game-winning field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The 49ers have dealt with a ton of injuries this season, and that always seems to haunt them from time to time. They have not had Brandon Aiyuk, as he tore his ACL, and guys like Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams have also been banged up at times this year.
If the 49ers can remain reasonably healthy the rest of the way, this team may end up winning 10 games and could come away with the NFC West division title. And if they hit their stride heading into the NFL playoffs, watch out, this team could make yet another Super Bowl run.
9. Green Bay Packers (6-3)
The Green Bay Packers are probably thankful to have their bye week when it came. They are a top-10 team in the NFL. Both their offense and defense can be elite at times, but the biggest issue in 2024 has actually been Jordan Love and the interceptions. On the season, he’s thrown 15 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, which is a bit much. Heck, he threw just 11 picks all of last season.
If the Packers do want to make a deep playoff run and take a stride from 2023, they’ll need their franchise QB to start taking better care of the football. If that does not happen, I’m worried that Green Bay is going to get bounced out in the Wild Card round due to Love’s sloppy play at times.
