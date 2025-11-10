NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 10

30. New York Jets (2-7)

When bad teams win games this late into the season, it does not really change much in the grand scheme of things. Bad teams have a ton of issues from top to bottom, and the New York Jets recently did something that we simply do not see happen much in the NFL - a total fire sale.

At the deadline, New York traded Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams and was able to acquire, among other things, three first-round picks, which is awesome work by GM Darren Mougey. The Jets are going to struggle to win two more games this year, but it’s also abundantly clear that team is building for the future.

A win in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL Season against another bad team does not change things for the Jets. The hope is that Mougey can hit on these draft picks.

29. Las Vegas Raiders (2-7)

Could this regime be one-and-done? With how bad the Las Vegas Raiders have looked this year, it could be hard to imagine that Pete Carroll gets into 2026, but there is a good chance that Carroll is getting paid a ton of money, so he probably is not going anywhere.

On Thursday Night Football, the Raiders held the Denver Broncos to just 10 points, but they weren’t able to score double-digits themselves. Defensively, that unit played well, and a ton of credit goes to them, but the offense was, yet again, disastrous.

Geno Smith threw another interception and now has 12 on the season, and this unit just does not have good personnel. Jakobi Meyers is out of the picture, and the only player who can really save things here is Brock Bowers, who is an alien at the tight end position.

The Raiders don’t have a path to many more wins in the 2025 NFL Season and will continue to be ranked quite low in our NFL power rankings. It’s another loss season for a once-proud franchise.