NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Ranking every NFC team after wild Week 10

8. San Francisco 49ers

Obviously, the 49ers have been dealing with one bad injury after another this season. They should be getting Brock Purdy back soon, but is the quarterback position really the reason why this team got beat on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Mac Jones has been fantastic for the 49ers this season, and obviously, he's helped keep this team's ship afloat with Brock Purdy on the mend.

The 49ers just need to get healthy everywhere else on the roster, and not have to play against the best teams in the league every single week. Hey, speaking of -- the 49ers' next three games are against the Cardinals, Panthers, and Browns. Even with the Arizona and Cleveland games on the road, this is a chance for the 49ers to put pressure on the Rams and Seahawks.

7. Chicago Bears

In his first year as head coach of the Chicago Bears, Ben Johnson has his offense playing at a top-10 level overall. The Bears are the 7th-best scoring offense in the NFL, so that unit really isn't a major problem at this point. After giving up 52 points earlier this season against the Detroit Lions, it looked like the defense was going to be a huge issue, and then they turned things around.

But two weeks ago against the Bengals, they gave up 42 points and seemingly endless yards against Joe Flacco and company. The defense is a concern, but Chicago is making a run. They've only got one loss since mid-September, and they'll be kicking themselves for it, because it came against the Snoop Huntley-led Ravens.