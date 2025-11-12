NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every 6-win team approaching Week 11

The six-win teams in the NFL all do multiple things well, but none of them really pop off the page as being a legitimate contender here in the 2025 NFL Season. Still, though, that doesn't mean things can't change.

This is the part of the season where teams really need to decide who they want to be. We could see a few of these six-win teams collapse, but others could make a run and really distance themselves record-wise.

Approaching Week 11, we power ranked the five six-win teams in the league. Let's get into it here.

Power ranking every six win team approaching Week 11 action

With a backup QB and mounting injuries, the San Francisco 49ers are the 'worst' six-win team in the NFL, but they have already hit their win total from the 2024 NFL Season, and them being 6-4 really proves just how good of a coaching job is being done. Brock Purdy has missed most of the season, but Mac Jones has played quite well overall.

4. Chicago Bears (6-3)

The Chicago Bears are the new kids on the block. Sure, the defense is shaky at this point, but the offense has done a total 180, and first-year head coach Ben Johnson clearly has it early on. Chicago might still be a year away from winning the NFC North, but them reaching the playoffs is absolutely a possibility. Chicago is no. 4 in our power rankings.

3. Buffalo Bills (6-3)

A regression across the board, the Buffalo Bills are 6-3 and are still a good team, but they're not quite great. They host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11 and could very easily lose their second game in a row for the second time this year. I am not sure this team is capable of making a deep playoff run this year.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3)

Tampa lost a close one to the New England Patriots at home in Week 10. Offensively, they can move the ball quite well, but this is another team that just doesn't have a very good defense. I've called Tampa one of the most 'good' teams in the NFL, and it's clear that's all this team is really capable of.

1. Detroit Lions (6-3)

The Detroit Lions are still one of the best teams in the NFL. Sure, they've also regressed from 2024, but the team still has the ability to be stingy on defense and also blowout opponents on offense. They're seeing the Chicago Bears keep pace with them in the NFC North, but they should be able to pull away in the end.