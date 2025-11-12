NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Updated AFC rankings after wild Week 10

The AFC is overall a weak conference, but it's got some of the best teams in the NFL at the top. All of the Patriots, Colts, and Broncos won in Week 10, so they all maintain the NFL-best record of 8-2. But other teams like the Bills, Chiefs, Ravens, and Chargers arel lurking a bit.

The other neat thing here is that there doesn't appear to be a clear-cut contender in the conference. Even the Chiefs, who have won the AFC in each of the past three seasons, have a legitimate chance to end Week 11 at 5-5. The Buffalo Bills have not looked great this year, and the Chargers, Colts, Broncos, and Patriots all have issues as well.

While it's easy to see which teams are the worst, there is a logjam in the middle and the top of the conference. Let's unveil our latest AFC power rankings approaching Week 11.

AFC Power Rankings: Patriots, Colts, and Broncos all still stay at the top?

16. Tennessee Titans (1-8)

Arguably one of the worst teams the NFL has seen in quite some time, the Tennessee Titans are again trending toward earning the first overall pick in the NFL Draft. Now, yes, the Titans aren't going to take a QB, but it's OK to look at Cam Ward's rookie season and not be optimistic at all.

15. Cleveland Browns (2-7)

Losing to the New York Jets in Week 10, the Cleveland Browns somehow hit a new version of rock-bottom each week. We've talked about the Browns a lot - until this team gets serious about the QB position, they won't ascend. That's really the only thing holding them back, as the defense is good.

14. New York Jets (2-7)

The New York Jets won their second game of the season and are 2-7 on the year, but this team is heading toward a full rebuild, as they swung major trades and sent Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams to the Colts and Cowboys.

13. Las Vegas Raiders (2-7)

It's hard to understand what the Las Vegas Raiders were trying to accomplish this season - I guess they thought the new trio of Pete Carroll, Geno Smith, and Ashton Jeanty was going to be able to make progress in a very deep AFC West, but the total opposite has happened.

I would not be shocked if the Raiders again cleaned house soon.