NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 11
2. Buffalo Bills
Not to diminish what the Buffalo Bills did, but this is rather familiar territory for Buffalo.
The Bills have had success against the Kansas City Chiefs…in the regular season. They’ve beaten the Chiefs three out of four times in the regular season with Josh Allen under center. And Allen certainly further cemented his case for the NFL MVP award in this win over Mahomes and the Chiefs.
But this one will fall short – just like all the others – if the Bills can’t find a way to get the job done in January. What this win proved is that it’s Super Bowl or bust this year for the Bills. They are clearly one of the best teams in the NFL capable of beating anyone. Getting a win against Kansas City and closing that proverbial gap in terms of the #1 overall seed in the AFC looms large as we inch closer to the playoffs.
1. Detroit Lions
Does the term “well-oiled machine” begin to cover it?
The Lions almost couldn’t lose a game if they tried at this point. Just ask the Houston Texans…
The Lions hung 52 points on the Jacksonville Jaguars this week in what was the most obvious outcome of Week 11. But things are going to get a violent shove into the “serious” category after the child’s play that was this Week 11 matchup against Jacksonville.
Thankfully, the Lions emerged from this week healthy and unscathed, because the final handful of weeks this season will include three games in less than three weeks. By the time we all hit the pillows on Thanksgiving night, the Lions could very well already have a whopping 11 wins.
They certainly have the look of the best team in the NFL at this point.