NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Ranking all 7-win teams ahead of Week 12

There are five teams with seven wins after the first 11 weeks of the 2025 NFL Season. While not every one of these teams might be a legitimate Super Bowl contender, they all have bits and pieces of becoming one.

With a month and a half left of the regular season, these seven win teams might actually have the biggest impact on the NFL playoff race, as some could make a late charge and win their division, but others might falter and just barely get into the playoffs.

It will be interesting to see how these teams perform down the stretch, as there could be a lot of variance. Let's power rank the five seven-win teams approaching Week 12 action.

Power ranking all five seven-win teams approaching Week 12 action in 2025

5. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have been banged up for a majority of the season but have still won seven of their first 11 games, and they are, believe it or not, still in a position to win the NFC West. They'll need some help to do that, but it's possible.

Brock Purdy made his return to the lineup in the 49ers' win over the Arizona Cardinals, so they got a crucial NFC West win in that game. The Niners have also eclipsed their win total, six, from the 2024 season. At worst, the Niners will likely make the playoffs as a viable Wild Card team.

And that is quite impressive given what they have dealt with, but the roster talent overall isn't anything special.

4. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are another team going through a ton of injuries right now and just barely getting by. Despite being blown out by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11, LA is still 7-4 on the year. While the quest for the AFC West title might be out of reach, the Bolts should again finish as a Wild Card team.

And, until they overhaul the offensive line and simply add more talent everywhere, that is as far as they will get. LA is a good team, but nothing more.