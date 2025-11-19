NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Ranking the league's worst teams after Week 11

The NFL season is shaping up in a unique way, as a few playoff teams from a year ago are just not looking all that good, and other non-playoff teams are looking like they might be something. The top teams in the NFL are pretty well-known at this point, and even if there is not a clear-cut Super Bowl contender, the best teams are obvious.

We decided to take a different spin for our latest NFL power rankings, as we've actually ranked the worst teams in the NFL. Many of these teams have massive quarterback questions, which is not surprising, but other teams in this list are just flat-out dysfunctional. Our power rankings here consider the team's total body of work, coaching, and overall viability week to week.

Let's get into our power rankings, with the no. 10 team being the 'best' of the worst.

Tennessee Titans 'top' the list as the NFL's worst team following Week 11 action

10. Washington Commanders

It is hard to believe that the Washington Commanders were within one game of the Super Bowl in 2024, and it's crazy how quickly things can change in the NFL. I definitely over-hyped this team, as I thought Washington was going to win the NFC East this year, but the roster was overrated and is among the oldest in the NFL.

The team has dealt with a ton of injuries this year as well, and it's just a year that has gone down the drain. They should shutdown Jayden Daniels for the rest of the season and build for 2026.

9. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals were once 2-0, but that feels like an eternity ago. Jacoby Brissett is now the starting QB, as it does seem like the Cardinals soft-benched Kyler Murray, who they feel motivated to move on from this coming offseason.

The Cardinals might also bring in a new coaching staff and try to reset this thing again. Fortunately, the roster is actually solid, so they might not be all that far away from sniffing a Wild Card spot in 2026.