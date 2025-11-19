NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Ranking the league's worst teams after Week 11

8. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are not a Joe Burrow return away from making a playoff run or anything - this team has to, yet again, get stronger in the trenches, but this season is revealing just how terrible the defense is, so I am not sure Cincy has the front office capability to get this roster right next offseason.

The Bengals are among the worst teams in the NFL and will be set to miss the playoffs for a third year in a row. Another prime year of Burrow's career is wasted, and you have to wonder how much longer he can tolerate before he really begins to voice his frustrations.

7. New York Giants

The New York Giants fired Brian Daboll, which was the right move. They seem to have something there with Jaxson Dart, the exciting rookie QB, but he's already suffered multiple concussions, so the next coaching staff will have to ensure Dart knows how to take care of himself on the field.

The Giants will get Malik Nabers back at some point in 2026, and the defensive front is fierce. The pieces are there to make a run in 2026, but the next coaching staff simply has to be the right one, as this team continues to be among the worst in the league, year in and year out.

6. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are now down their starting QB, have no first-round draft pick in 2026, and aren't going to make the playoffs this year. What in the heck is going on here? The Falcons are not only a bad team now, but the future looks very, very bleak.

It would take a miracle for this team to get on the right path.

The Cleveland Browns have a playoff-caliber defense, but that's about it. The team's offense is flat-out painful to watch, and, until that gets fixed, this team is not going to accomplish anything. Could Kevin Stefanski be fired this coming offseason? Have the Browns' front office and ownership had enough?