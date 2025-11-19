2025 NFL Season, Week 12: Describing every AFC team in one word after Week 11

The AFC is not going the way many expected, as the Kansas City Chiefs are out of the playoff picture at the moment, and teams like the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots lead their respective divisions.

A lot can still change, but it's been a ton of 'wow' thus far. At the end of the day, though, the playoffs could feature many of the same teams that are are accustomed to seeing in the AFC. With a month and a half left in the regular season, some teams are running out of time.

Let's use one word to describe every AFC team ahead of Week 12.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens - Surging

The Baltimore Ravens have won four games in a row after a bad 1-5 start and are clearly surging. They could win the AFC North at this rate.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Typical

The 6-4 Pittsburgh Steelers are doing what many of us expect them to do - they're going to win nine or 10 games this year and probably lose in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

Cleveland Browns - One-sided

The Browns have a playoff-caliber defense, but the offense is just inept. This team is incredibly one-sided.

Cincinnati Bengals - Dysfunctional

This might be an understatement, as they are trending toward missing the playoffs for the third-straight season. They are wasting the Joe Burrow era.

AFC South

Indianapolis Colts - High-powered

The Indianapolis Colts' offense is truly something special. They can hurt opponents through the air or on the ground, and not many teams have had an answer.

Houston Texans - Fierce

If Houston gets into the postseason, this defense could take them far. It's a stingy unit that doesn't allow much of anything. Keep an eye out for the Texans in the coming weeks.

Tennessee Titans - Irrelevant

A wholly irrelevant team right now, the Tennessee Titans could cease to exist, and no one would really notice. It sounds harsh, but it's the truth, unfortunately.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Frisky

The frisky Jaguars are now 6-4 on the season and are clearly demonstrating that they can win some games this year. Playing with a lot of house money, they aren't close to a contender at this point, though.