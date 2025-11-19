NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Ranking the league's worst teams after Week 11

4. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders might be one of the worst-coached teams in the NFL, and with how things are shaking out this year, I can't help but wonder if Pete Carroll could be a one-and-done head coach? He is well into his 70s and surely did not expect the season to go the way it has thus far.

The offense is simply inept and inefficient, and the defense lacks talent just about everywhere. Many people had hyped up the Raiders this offseason as being a team that could surprise and win more than we think, but it's been the total opposite and yet another season to forget for the franchise.

3. New York Jets

The New York Jets traded Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the deadline, and that was a huge signal that this team is going to undergo a major rebuild, which is the right move. They also benched Justin Fields, but he probably should not have been signed in the first place.

If nothing else, the Jets have shown some fight under Aaron Glenn and do now have a war chest of draft picks over the next two years, but the first priority is getting the QB. Without getting the quarterback, it will not matter how many other talented players they are able to acquire.

The Jets are the third-worst team in the NFL at this point.

2. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints were expected to be bad this year, so I guess this isn't much of a surprise, but GM Mickey Loomis has done more harm than good the past few years, so I am personally not confident that he can turn this franchise around, as he got the Saints into the mess they are in.

Tyler Shough has been decent in the NFL thus far and could play well enough to prevent the Saints from taking a QB in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. This team needs talent everywhere.

1. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans were the first team to fire its head coach this year, and this might also be the worst roster we've seen in the NFL in years. The Titans are simply bad from top to bottom, and GM Mike Borgonzi really has to hit this next head coach hire out of the park.

If not, his tenure is going to be short-lived. Rookie QB Cam Ward has also struggled this year, but he could make a leap in year two if the front office is aggressive enough in acquiring the right talent.