2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 12 game

How quickly the NFL season flies by, year after year. It doesn't matter how much you try to savor it, it's here and gone in a flash. We're right in the heart of it now, but it feels like the first 11 weeks have been going at warp speed.

Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season is already upon us, and there's plenty of drama on tap with this week's schedule. We've got a couple of fascinating divisional matchups, teams jockeying for first place in their respective divisions, and the Kansas City Chiefs potentially on the brink of a sub-.500 record entering the end of November.

Wild times we're living in, no doubt. We're making our weekly NFL picks and score predictions for every single game, with analysis of where each team is at right now as well as what could be some intriguing factors in each matchup. As always, the beauty of the NFL is unpredictable, but we're going to try and call our shot anyway.

2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 12 game

Teams on a bye: Broncos, Commanders, Dolphins, Chargers

Buffalo Bills (7-3) @ Houston Texans (5-5)

Thursday, November 20, 8:15 PM ET

The Buffalo Bills got back on track this past weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Josh Allen was in his MVP form. Allen racked up a total of six touchdowns – 3 passing, 3 rushing – and is back to putting the team on his back.

While the Buffalo Bills’ defense remains a concern, you can’t help but feel solid about them beating a team like Houston on a short week. The Texans may or may not be getting CJ Stroud back for this game after he missed the last couple of weeks with a concussion, but the Bills are a 3.5-point favorite here and I’m not sure how much Stroud changes that.

The Texans find themselves right back in the mix at 5-5 after winning three of their last four games, but they’re going to have to buckle down in the red zone. The Texans have the #1 overall defense in the league, but they’re 28th in red zone percentage on that side of the ball.

With the way we just saw Josh Allen and the Bills finishing drives against the Bucs, that could be a bad omen for the Texans in Week 12. This is a game Houston can’t afford to lose, but they might not have it in them to handle Josh Allen, especially if Stroud doesn’t play.

And maybe not even if he does…But that defense will likely keep it close enough.

Prediction: Bills win 24-20