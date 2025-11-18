NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Updated NFC rankings after Week 11 action

There is a clear divide forming in the NFC, but the playoff race in this conference is quite jam-packed at the top. The worst teams in the conference are known at this point, and they are not going to make any sort of run or anything.

At this point in time, what seems to be left to figure out is the playoff seeding, but the playoff teams are relatively easy to see as we make our way into the final month and a half of the 2025 regular season. We could see some intense playoff matchups in the NFC.

Let's dive into our latest NFC Power Rankings as Week 12 approaches.

LA Rams still the top in updated NFC Power Rankings approaching Week 12

16. New Orleans Saints

There isn't much to like about the New Orleans Saints this year, but Tyler Shough has looked relatively good these first couple of outings, so I guess he could play well enough to prevent the Saints from taking a QB in the 2026 NFL Draft, but beyond that, this roster is a disaster.

15. New York Giants

The New York Giants keep losing, and they have already seen QB Jaxson Dart missing time because of concussions, so they not only have to coach him up to play safer, but they have to hire a new coaching staff for 2026 and beyond as well. I am also not sure GM Joe Schoen is safe, either.

14. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are in such a bad spot that it's almost hard to believe - they have a bad coaching staff, no first-round pick, and a QB that just suffered yet another season-ending knee injury. In all seriousness, where do the Falcons go from here? Where is the direction? Where is anything?

13. Minnesota Vikings

JJ McCarthy has been horrendous in the NFL, but he's also made a handful of starts, so you can't bury the guy. He is a young QB in the very early stages of his development, but it's honestly not a guatantee that the Vikings stick with him beyond 2025, as silly as that might sound. McCarthy missed his entire rookie season and is already quite behind in his development.