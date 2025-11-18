NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Updated NFC rankings after Week 11 action

12. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders lose again and continue to spiral down the drain after an amazing 2024 season. Jayden Daniels has barely played this year, and the rest of the roster is just old and banged-up. GM Adam Peters has to fix this operation in the offseason to ensure they do not waste the rookie contract that Daniels is on, but it would not be smart to put him back out there in a lost season like this.

11. Arizona Cardinals

Jacoby Brissett just set the single-game record for the most completions in a game, so that's something, but the Arizona Cardinals have spiraled out of control and might be in a position to totally clean house this coming offseason. I am not sure head coach Jonathan Gannon gets the 2026 season. He could be on the hot seat.

The Cardinals are a non-factor in the NFC at this point, and that is putting it lightly.

10. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are 6-5.

The Carolina Panthers are 6-5! They currently have a better record than the Kansas City Chiefs, for what that is worth, and are currently a half-game behind the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I am not sure this team is good enough to get into the playoffs this year, but they are good enough too win six of their first 11 games, which is impressive.

Let's see how they end the season, though, as a lot can change. Carolina is no. 10 in our NFC power rankings.

9. Dallas Cowboys

This was a great win for the Dallas Cowboys for multiple reasons, and the defense did play well, which is a great sign. Dallas might be able to stack some wins here and make a run at a Wild Card spot, but it's going to take a lot to get there.