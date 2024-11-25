NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 12
12. Washington Commanders (7-5)
The Washington Commanders are kind of falling apart. They have now lost three games in a row, and you can just seen Jayden Daniels Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign slip away and head toward QB Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos The Commanders are an interesting team, as it is no surprise that they are hitting a bit of a wall here, but you have to wonder if Jayden Daniels is fully healthy.
You also have to wonder how much of this is Kliff Kingsbury and the reputation his teams have had in the NFL and collegiate levels in totally collapsing at the end of the season. The Commanders should probably still be able to hold on for nine or 10 wins and slide their way into the playoffs as a Wild Card team, but they likely won’t win a playoff game.
Them even making the playoffs is pretty insane, so they are still ahead of schedule in spite of this slide that they are on.
11. Seattle Seahawks (6-5)
Beating the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals in back-to-back weeks, the Seattle Seahawks now sit atop the NFC West, as the LA Rams are currently playing on Sunday Night Football as I type this out. I may have been slightly wrong about the Seahawks, but this team isn’t capable of making any sort of deep playoff run.
Given how average the NFC West has been this year, the Seahawks could find a way to win the division, which would guarantee them a top-4 seed in the conference. That would be an interesting scenario, but there is still a lot of football left.
Seattle needs to find a franchise QB, and they could look to the 2025 NFL Draft to do that. Geno Smith may end up back starting for the team next year, though.