NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 12
10. Denver Broncos (7-5)
Folks, it is time to talk about the Denver Broncos. This team is good. They aren’t just a fun team with an emerging rookie QB. They have the best rookie QB in the NFL at the moment, and Bo Nix has played like a top-10 QB for about two months now. The Broncos have gone 7-3 since their 0-2 start and just beat the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12.
This game was a true test of how tough and gritty this team can be - it was a pretty rough start in the first half, as all Denver could muster was three field goals, but they ended up with 29 points total. They scored two touchdowns. Nix threw both of them to Courtland Sutton, and kicker Wil Lutz added five field goals himself.
The Broncos have now won two games in a row since losing in heartbreaking fashion to the Kansas City Chiefs a couple of weeks ago. Denver is now firmly in control of that seventh and final seed in the AFC playoff picture.
The Indianapolis Colts lost in Week 12, so they are now two games behind Denver, and the Miami Dolphins are lurking at 5-6, but the Broncos are the breakout team of the year, and Nix is trending to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
9. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-3)
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost on a short week to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football, but even if the Baltimore Ravens win in Week 12 on Monday Night Football, Pittsburgh is still in first place in the AFC North. It was an ugly game all around for the Steelers, and on these short weeks, it’s about gaining a schematic advantage.
That really isn’t the type of team that the Steelers are, so this loss just does not feel surprising. They are still inside the top-10 in our latest NFL power rankings.