6 non-playoff teams in the 2023 season who could make the playoffs in 2024
It seems that every year, there is a team that did not make the playoffs in the prior year that makes it in the following year. I don't know about you, but parity is abundant in the NFL, and it's always nice to see some new teams making the playoffs.
It does get boring to always see the same four, five teams playing in late January. Well, there are a handful of teams that did not make the playoffs in 2023 that could also be on track to make it in 2024.
Some may not be legitimate Super Bowl contenders, but just getting into the playoffs does a lot for a franchise. Let's look at six teams that did not make the playoffs in 2023 that could make it in 2024.
Minnesota Vikings (8-2)
The 8-2 Minnesota Vikings were in the midst of turning their season around in 2023 after a shaky start before Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles. It's a shame, as Cousins was on pace to have a monster season, and as a Kirk Cousins fan, I tend to think he is as underrated as they come. Anyway, the Vikes let Cousins depart in free agency and since rebuilt their QB room with Sam Darnold and rookie QB JJ McCarthy, who is out for the year.
This team is 8-2 with Darnold under center and may truly only need to win one more game to make the postseason, a place they did not go in 2023.
Atlanta Falcons (6-5)
One of the longest playoff-drought streaks in the NFL belongs to the Atlanta Falcons, who approached this offseason with current and future considerations. People kind of clowned them for signing Kirk Cousins to a $180 million deal in free agency, and they got clowned further when they took Michael Penix Jr in the 2024 NFL Draft.
But this gets them success in the present and also gives them a chance at long-term success with Penix. The Falcons have lost two games in a row and struggle on defense, but they are still in control in the NFC South and should secure the division.
Arizona Cardinals (6-4)
I am drinking the red Kool-Aid with the Arizona Cardinals. I was on this team months ago as a breakout club in 2024, and here we are. They are 6-4 on the season and are the best team in the NFC West. The Cardinals are not yet a contender and still need to get more "bite" on defense, but they have a QB in Kyler Murray who is playing like an MVP and a rock-solid coaching staff.
The Cardinals aren't guaranteed to make the playoffs, as the NFC West is quite close, but they could most definitely find themselves back in the postseason in 2024.
Washington Commanders (7-4)
How about the Washington Commanders? One team I was horridly wrong on, the Commanders have a solid shot at making the postseason as a Wild Card and still do have an outside shot at winning the NFC East in 2024. They've already got seven wins and have shocked the NFL world with rookie QB Jayden Daniels playing like he has this year.
The Commanders could jump into that Super Bowl contender window in 2025, and while they are also not a legitimate contender, playoffs are near.
Denver Broncos (6-5)
Another team I was spot-on with heading into 2024, the Denver Broncos are 6-5 with two very winnable games in front of them heading into the bye week. Denver is in the seventh and final seed in the AFC playoff race and play the Raiders and Browns before their Week 14 bye.
The AFC has been pretty bad this season, and with Denver being better than expected, that has vaulted them into the playoff picture. The work is not yet done, but the Broncos have the second-longest playoff drought streak in the NFL and could snap that in 2024.
Los Angeles Chargers (7-3)
The Los Angeles Chargers won five games all of 2023 and are now already at seven wins through their first 10 games. It would take a major collapse for them to not make the postseason in 2024, so it's very likely that Jim Harbaugh is able to carry this iffy roster into the playoffs.
Like the Broncos, Cardinals, and Commanders, they are not going to win the Super Bowl, but the amount of "good" that even getting into the playoffs can do for a starving franchise is impossible to type out.
I promise you that while these four teams probably know that they aren't going to win it all this year, even getting into the playoffs lays a promising foundation for future seasons, and the Chargers are very much on pace to get in.