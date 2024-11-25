NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 12
26. Chicago Bears (4-7)
The Chicago Bears just cannot figure out how to win football games and have now lost five games in a row. Rookie QB Caleb Williams threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, but the team did mount a late-game comeback to get the game into overtime.
A game-winning field goal by the Minnesota Vikings handed the Bears their fifth loss in a row. If you ask me, this team needs to reset with their coaching staff and invest more into their offensive line.
The roster is pretty talented, but at this point, them not winning games boils down to it being a coaching issue. Caleb Williams is getting comfortable being in the NFL, but the ceiling of this team will not be realized until the right staff is brought into the mix. This loss also probably truly kicks them out of any shot to make the postseason in 2024.
25. New Orleans Saints (4-7)
The New Orleans Saints were on their bye in Week 12 but have lost two games in a row since firing Dennis Allen. I guess if they can rip off another two wins in a row, this team could spring themselves back into some sort of Wild Card hunt. That doesn’t feel likely, but I guess it could happen.
The Saints do have some issues for the long-term that they need to fix. The coaching staff needs blown up, and so does the roster. I would also consider cutting ties with Derek Carr and seeing what kind of young QB option is out there.
Their older roster is something that needs to change, so we’ll see if GM Mickey Loomis will finally take on the much-needed rebuild. The New Orleans Saints find themselves at no. 25 in our Week 13 NFL power rankings.