NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 12
22. Indianapolis Colts (5-7)
The Indianapolis Colts dealt with a handful today in the Detroit Lions and could not get it done. Anthony Richardson was also unable to build off of his nice performance in Week 11 versus the New York Jets. The Colts now sit at 5-7 on the season and have actually now fallen behind the Miami Dolphins in the NFL playoff picture.
The Colts were hanging around for a while, but now they are very much on the outside looking in. Indy needs to truly figure out whether or not Richardson is the guy, so no matter what happens, they need to give him every single start for the rest of the 2024 NFL Season.
The team also needs to shore up some of their defensive issues, as they do give up a lot of yards as well. Indianapolis feels like they are again not headed to the postseason.
21. San Francisco 49ers (5-6)
Folks, the San Francisco 49ers as we know them are probably no more. Their main foundation of players in guys like Trent Williams, Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle have all been hurt to an extent this season. Aiyuk is out for the year and McCaffrey is just now starting to get back on the field after missing a large chunk of the season.
Brock Purdy is even hurt and was not on the field in Week 12. The Niners got blown out by the Green Bay Packers in Week 12 and are now 5-6 on the season. Somehow, though, this team is not at all out of the race in the NFC West, but you have to think that they just do not have the toughness or edge that they had to be able to make some sort of run.
The Niners not being much of a viable playoff team anymore can open the door for some other NFC teams to make some noise. San Francisco falls to 21 in our latest NFL power rankings.